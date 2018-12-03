Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Another double-double off bench
Harrell generated 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.
Despite the disappointing team outcome Sunday, Harrell continued to shine off the bench. The emerging big once again averaged nearly a point per minute on the court and posted third double-double in the last five games. Harrell has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of his last seven contests overall, giving him starter-quality fantasy value in his high-usage second-unit role.
