Harrell totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Pacers.

Harrell put up at least 20 points for the fifth consecutive game, adding a dozen boards in what was his third double-double across that same period. The impressive numbers continue to flow for Harrell who has been a major factor in the Clippers' surge to the playoffs. They are a very real chance of finishing as high as fourth if they can continue to win games. Their next three games are against teams that are out of the playoff race and results that should, in theory, go their way.