Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Another double-double Tuesday
Harrell totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Pacers.
Harrell put up at least 20 points for the fifth consecutive game, adding a dozen boards in what was his third double-double across that same period. The impressive numbers continue to flow for Harrell who has been a major factor in the Clippers' surge to the playoffs. They are a very real chance of finishing as high as fourth if they can continue to win games. Their next three games are against teams that are out of the playoff race and results that should, in theory, go their way.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Signature effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big night in Friday's victory•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficient double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficient shooting in blowout•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles in Monday's win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Career-high scoring haul in win•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.