Harrell managed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

It was a signature line for Harrell, whose 23.9 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) continues to rank him in the upper echelon of the league in that category. The 25-year-old had seen some time with the first unit in recent games, but he's back to his more customary bench role for the time being. Harrell remains a virtual lock for double-digit shot attempts any time he's on the floor for at least 20 minutes, a level of usage that typically leads to double-digit scoring tallies that he usually complements with a rock-solid rebounding total. Factoring in Thursday's production, Harrell wrapped up January with averages of 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks across 27.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories