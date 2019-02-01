Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Another productive night on second unit
Harrell managed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers on Thursday.
It was a signature line for Harrell, whose 23.9 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) continues to rank him in the upper echelon of the league in that category. The 25-year-old had seen some time with the first unit in recent games, but he's back to his more customary bench role for the time being. Harrell remains a virtual lock for double-digit shot attempts any time he's on the floor for at least 20 minutes, a level of usage that typically leads to double-digit scoring tallies that he usually complements with a rock-solid rebounding total. Factoring in Thursday's production, Harrell wrapped up January with averages of 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks across 27.4 minutes.
