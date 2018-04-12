Harrell (shoulder) will be available to play Wednesday against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Harrell came into the game questionable, however he will be good to go for the regular-season finale. He likely won't face any restrictions with it being the last game. Harrell's averaging 24.7 minutes over his past six games.

