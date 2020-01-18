Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Available to return
Harrell (undisclosed) is available to return to Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Harrell went to the locker room, but it doesn't seem like he's suffered a significant injury. Still, it's possible he ends up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Heads to locker room•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts double-double•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Matches career high in scoring•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Extends hot streak•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Removed from injury report•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Won't play Saturday•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.