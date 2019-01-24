Harrell will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Harrell had started the past two games, averaging 14.5 points per contest, but will return to his normal bench role for match up purposes. It's unclear if Harrell will return to the starting role for Friday's game against the Bulls, but either way, he's been the most productive big-man for the Clippers this season, averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game.