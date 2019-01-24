Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Back to bench Wednesday
Harrell will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Harrell had started the past two games, averaging 14.5 points per contest, but will return to his normal bench role for match up purposes. It's unclear if Harrell will return to the starting role for Friday's game against the Bulls, but either way, he's been the most productive big-man for the Clippers this season, averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid in Sunday spot start•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Slated to start at center•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Quieter than usual offensively•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Team-high scoring total off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 21 in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Strong outing off bench•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...