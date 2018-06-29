Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Becomes restricted free agent
Harrell was issued a qualifying offer from the Clippers on Thursday, Kevin Smith of Real GM reports.
Harrell now becomes a restricted free agent on July 1. If Harrell ends up staying in Los Angeles, his role for next season will largely depend on whether or not DeAndre Jordan decides to exercise his player option to remain with the Clippers.
