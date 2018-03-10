Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Becoming offensive force
Harrell is now averaging 19.6 points (on 69.6 percent shooting), 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 22.0 minutes in his last five games after generating his third 20-point effort over that span in Friday's 116-102 win over the Cavaliers.
The third-year forward added five rebounds and one block over 20 minutes versus Cleveland, extending what has been an impressive stretch of play. Harrell has posted eight consecutive double-digit scoring efforts overall and has been taking double-digit shot attempts with regularity, now having hit that usage mark in five of the last seven. He continues to be steady on the boards as well, making him one of the Clippers' pleasant second-unit surprises in the latter portion of the season. Given the infusion of offense he typically provides off the bench, Harrell's minutes appear to be a fairly safe proposition for the balance of the campaign.
