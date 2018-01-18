Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Bench-high scoring total in win
Harrell totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-13 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Nuggets.
Harrell's scoring total led the Clippers' second unit and was second only to Blake Griffin on the team. The second-year forward has impressively racked up five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, shooting no less than 53.8 percent in any of those games. Harrell has also hauled in between six and eight rebounds during the former span, significantly bumping up his fantasy stock for the moment. The 23-year-old has logged at least 22 minutes in five straight contests as well, and he should continue to see extended run while DeAndre Jordan (ankle) remains sidelined.
