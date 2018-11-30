Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Bench-leading scoring haul in win
Harrell tallied 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.
Harrell was in trademark form during the hard-fought victory, helping the Clippers stave off an aggressive Kings squad on multiple occasions in the second half with his timely scoring. The emerging big man led the second unit in points yet again, eclipsing 20 points for the fourth time in the last six games in the process. Given his abundant second-unit role, energetic style of play on the boards and propensity for high-percentage shots, Harrell remains an excellent source of scoring and rebounding in all formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Stays hot despite free-throw concerns•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Records sixth double-double of season•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Hits 20-point mark•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Paces team with 25 points•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid line off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 23 off bench in OT win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.