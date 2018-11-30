Harrell tallied 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-12 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.

Harrell was in trademark form during the hard-fought victory, helping the Clippers stave off an aggressive Kings squad on multiple occasions in the second half with his timely scoring. The emerging big man led the second unit in points yet again, eclipsing 20 points for the fourth time in the last six games in the process. Given his abundant second-unit role, energetic style of play on the boards and propensity for high-percentage shots, Harrell remains an excellent source of scoring and rebounding in all formats.