Harrell finished with 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-6 FT), five boards, two assists and three blocks in 26 minutes of a 112-97 win against the Magic on Sunday.

Harrell lead the Clippers bench in scoring as he continues to play a bit role on the team as he's posting the best numbers of his career in his fifth season in the league. He'll be relied on again on Tuesday against the Lakers.