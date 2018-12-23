Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big double-double off bench
Harrell scored 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a block in only 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-111 win over the Nuggets.
It's his eighth double-double of the year but first in 10 games, as Harrell saw his minutes and production sag a little in early December. He's bouncing back now, though, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 boards, 2.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes over his last four contests, and the 24-year-old should remain a key part of the Clippers' frontcourt rotation moving forward.
