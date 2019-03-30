Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big effort in win
Harrell scored a team-high 23 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt. 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-108 win over the Cavaliers.
It's the seventh time in the last 10 games Harrell has dropped 20 or more points, and the 25-year-old big is averaging an even 20.0 points, 6.9 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks over that stretch. Thanks in part to a strong second unit carried by Harrell and Lou Williams, the Clippers will spend their last five games of the season trying to catch the Jazz for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
