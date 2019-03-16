Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big night in Friday's victory
Harrell tallied 26 points (9-18 FG, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over Chicago.
Harrell filled the box score Friday, scoring at least 20 points for the third straight game. He also hit all eight of his free-throw attempts in what was a nice bonus for his owners. Harrell has been magnificent this season and with basically no chance of being rested, should be a solid top-50 player for the rest of year.
