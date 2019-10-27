Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big night off bench
Harrell had 28 points (9-10 FG, 10-11 FT) and seven rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Suns.
The Clippers continue to start Ivica Zubac at center, but Harrell is clearly the more effective fantasy option. He did most of his damage around the rim Saturday and added two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid off bench in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops game-high 22 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Strong showing in start•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops team-high 17 points in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.