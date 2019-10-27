Harrell had 28 points (9-10 FG, 10-11 FT) and seven rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Suns.

The Clippers continue to start Ivica Zubac at center, but Harrell is clearly the more effective fantasy option. He did most of his damage around the rim Saturday and added two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.

