Harrell finished with 30 points (11-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-1- FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Harrell matched his career-high with 30 points Friday, going 11-of-14 from the field and 8-of-10 from the charity stripe. The scoring was nice for Harrell's owners but he was only able to add three rebounds and one assist during his 26 minutes. The lack of defensive numbers was disappointing but are more likely an outlier than what to expect moving forward. The arrival of Ivicia Zubac has done little to impact Harrell and he should clearly be rostered everywhere.