Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Blocks four shots in preseason win
Harrell finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason victory over Denver.
Harrell came off the bench despite Marcin Gortat resting and was his typical efficient self in 23 minutes of action. His ability to score the ball at a high-clip is well-known, however, the four blocks are certainly a nice surprise. His defensive abilities have often been criticized and certainly put a cap on his value. Should he be able to play with the same precision on the defensive end, his stocks would be sure to rise. He will likely start the season as the primary backup behind Gortat but there is every chance he eventually usurps the Polish big man and finds himself at the man in the middle.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Typically efficient off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Re-ups with Clippers•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Chips in across the board Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Available to play Wednesday•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.