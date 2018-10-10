Harrell finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason victory over Denver.

Harrell came off the bench despite Marcin Gortat resting and was his typical efficient self in 23 minutes of action. His ability to score the ball at a high-clip is well-known, however, the four blocks are certainly a nice surprise. His defensive abilities have often been criticized and certainly put a cap on his value. Should he be able to play with the same precision on the defensive end, his stocks would be sure to rise. He will likely start the season as the primary backup behind Gortat but there is every chance he eventually usurps the Polish big man and finds himself at the man in the middle.