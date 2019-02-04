Harrell tallied 10 points (5-8 FG), four blocks, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 loss to the Raptors.

Harrell shifted into the starting lineup Sunday, with Marcin Gortat moving out of the rotation completely. The promotion is good on paper, however, Harrell is typically more effective when coming off the bench. The center rotation in Los Angeles is a bit of a mess right now and rumors of a trade continue to swirl. Harrell is going to have value no matter his role as he continues to be one of the more surprising fantasy assets thus far this season.