Harrell delivered 32 points (14-17 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.

The scoring total was a career high for Harrell, who generated eight dunks overall, including five in the first half. The forward with the non-stop motor continues to serve as one of the best second-unit assets in the NBA, and he's now hit the 30-point mark in two of his last three games overall. Harrell is also checking off every box on the stat sheet with greater frequency in February, as he's recorded a stat in each category in seven of 10 contests during the month.