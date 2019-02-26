Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Career-high scoring haul in win
Harrell delivered 32 points (14-17 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Clippers' 121-112 win over the Mavericks on Monday.
The scoring total was a career high for Harrell, who generated eight dunks overall, including five in the first half. The forward with the non-stop motor continues to serve as one of the best second-unit assets in the NBA, and he's now hit the 30-point mark in two of his last three games overall. Harrell is also checking off every box on the stat sheet with greater frequency in February, as he's recorded a stat in each category in seven of 10 contests during the month.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big offensive night Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Typically efficient effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Grabs double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Puts up 21 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Likely to head to bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.