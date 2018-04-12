Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Chips in across the board Wednesday
Harrell compiled 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 loss to the Lakers.
Harrell was questionable coming into Wednesday's game but appeared untroubled as he filled his normal role off the bench. He has had an interesting season, consistently demonstrating his ability to score the ball in limited minutes. He certainly has a role on the team moving forward and pending the outcome of the off-season, could see increased responsibility next season.
