Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Comes on strong in fourth quarter
Harrell tallied 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and two assists across 28 minutes in Monday's 11-96 win over the Hornets.
Harrell and Ivica Zubac look to be in a timeshare situation at center, and so far, it's working quite well. While Zubac is a height mismatch for many teams, Harrell possesses an aggressiveness that Zubac lacks, and simply has more experience. Both centers offer something to the table, and although Harrell may begin many game son the bench, he's likely to be the first sub on the floor.
