Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Coming off bench Tuesday
Harrell will come off the bench in Tuesday's opener against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doc Rivers seems to like Harrell's energy off the bench, so Ivica Zubac will get the nod at center. Harrell could still see minutes in the mid-to-high 20s.
