Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Compiles season-high point total Thursday
Harrell tallied 25 points (11-12 FG, 3-9 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 win over the Kings.
The energetic 23-year-old's scoring total not only led the bench, but it was second only to Lou Williams on the team. Harrell was locked in from the field, and if he'd been able to even approximate that same success from the free-throw line, his night could naturally have been even better. The third-year forward has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts and has now seen at least 26 minutes in three of his last four games, a trend that encouragingly endured Blake Griffin's (concussion) return to the lineup Thursday. Given his recent playing time and usage, Harrell is becoming an increasingly intriguing asset to monitor, especially in deep formats.
