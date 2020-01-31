Harrell tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots across 29 minutes in Thursday's 124-103 loss to the Kings.

Harrell scored in double-digits in every game this month and supplied two double-doubles during that span. He ends the month with an average of 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots over 13 games. Despite the loss, Harrell looked almost god-like during moments of Thursday's game, as his aggressiveness and shot-blocking ability were unmatched in the contest.