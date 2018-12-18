Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Continues surging in loss
Harrell tallied 15 points (4-8 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 131-127 loss to the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Harrell appears to be back to form after a brief slump that saw him score in single digits in four of five games earlier in the month. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.0 points on 60 percent shooting over the last two games, and his 24.8 PER remains an elite figure. Harrell's role in the team's frontcourt rotation is very secure, so production the likes of which he's generated the last two games is expected to serve as the norm moving forward.
