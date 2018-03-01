Harrell managed 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.

The emerging third-year big was it again Wednesday, and the Clippers' sizable second-half deficit actually worked to his advantage. Harrell logged over 20 minutes for the third consecutive contest, with his allotment of playing time serving as his highest since Jan. 17. The 24-year-old wrapped up February with four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, as well as averages of 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 18.2 minutes over 10 games. While he naturally won't displace Tobias Harris in the starting five, Harrell is certainly forcing head coach Doc Rivers' hand in terms of affording him a consistent and solid workload off the bench.