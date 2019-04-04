Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Contributes 13 points off the bench
Harrell produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Rockets.
While Harrell has been a mainstay in the Clippers' second unit for most of the season, he's averaging a fairly steady 26.3 minutes per game and has contributed an average of 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 79 games. He's also enjoyed a 12-game streak of double-digit scoring totals and recorded three double-doubles during that span.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big effort in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid stat line in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops 24 in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Another double-double Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Signature effort off bench•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.