Harrell produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Rockets.

While Harrell has been a mainstay in the Clippers' second unit for most of the season, he's averaging a fairly steady 26.3 minutes per game and has contributed an average of 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 79 games. He's also enjoyed a 12-game streak of double-digit scoring totals and recorded three double-doubles during that span.

