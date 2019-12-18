Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Contributes 15 from bench
Harrell posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 101 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.
Harrell continues to outplay Ivica Zubac in a bench role, but coach Doc Rivers seems to prefer the added punch Harrell can deliver with the second unit. Despite his depth chart position, Harrell is on pace to have a career year, averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds over 29 games.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big night off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Notches 20 points Sunday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 26 in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles on big night•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Detonates for 34 points•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...