Harrell posted 15 points (7-13 FG, 101 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 win over the Suns.

Harrell continues to outplay Ivica Zubac in a bench role, but coach Doc Rivers seems to prefer the added punch Harrell can deliver with the second unit. Despite his depth chart position, Harrell is on pace to have a career year, averaging 10 points and 7.5 rebounds over 29 games.