Harrell left the NBA bubble Friday to attend to a family emergency, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The specifics aren't known at this time, but Harrell will have to quarantine before returning to the bubble and practicing with his teammates. His status for the Clippers' first seeding game -- July 30 against the Lakers -- is now in question. If he's unable to play, Ivica Zubac would presumably see increased run, as could Joakim Noah and Patrick Patterson.