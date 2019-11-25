Harrell generated 34 points (13-18 FG, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's dismantling of the Pelicans.

Harrell matched a season-high with 34 points while recording his fourth double-double of the season as he demolished the Pelicans' second-unit. Harrell continues to thrive in his complementary role for the Clippers. He's given the latitude to utilize his skills as needed and has responded by providing 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 30.2 minutes, primarily off the bench.