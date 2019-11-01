Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dominant under basket in win
Harrell totaled 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 win over the Spurs.
On a night where the Clippers struggled offensively, Harrel was excellent on both sides of the ball. Harrell and Ivica Zubac contained LaMarcus Aldridge and held him to only five points. Although Harrell came off the bench, he's logged almost twice as many minutes as Zubac consistently.
