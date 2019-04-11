Harrell posted 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 FT), seven boards, five assists and one block in 21 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 143-137 overtime win over the Jazz.

The Jazz rested most of their key regulars in the regular-season finale including top center Rudy Gobert, so Harrell was able to feast on a group consisting mainly of reserve players. It was impressive finish to a banner campaign for Harrell, who posted career-high averages in points (16.6), rebounds (6.5), assists (2.0), blocks (1.3) and steals (0.9) per game while shooting 61.5 percent from the field. Any hope the Clippers have of turning in a competitive series against the top-seeded Warriors in the first round of the playoffs will hinge on Harrell stepping up his play to even greater heights.