Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-double in win
Harrell finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 28 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Harrell came up big with a double-double in Tuesday's tightly contested victory, grabbing 10 boards including three on the offensive glass. Even coming off the bench, Harrell has consistently put up fantasy-relevant stats, and his work on defense can't be overlooked. In his last five games, he has 11 blocked shots and six steals.
