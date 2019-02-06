Harrell finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 28 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Harrell came up big with a double-double in Tuesday's tightly contested victory, grabbing 10 boards including three on the offensive glass. Even coming off the bench, Harrell has consistently put up fantasy-relevant stats, and his work on defense can't be overlooked. In his last five games, he has 11 blocked shots and six steals.