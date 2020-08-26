Harrell posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 154-111 win over the Mavericks in Game 5 of the series.

After averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game through the first four contests of the series, Harrell came through with his best performance of the postseason to help guide the Clippers to a resounding win. The Clippers have been limiting Harrell's workload after his delayed arrival to the NBA bubble in Orlando, but Tuesday's showing could convince coach Doc Rivers to call on the 26-year-old to handle a large share of the minutes distribution at center.