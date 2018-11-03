Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-double off bench
Harrell scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 120-95 win over the Magic.
It's his second double-double of the season, as Harrell continues to provide strong production. He's scored in double digits in six of the last seven games, including the 30 he poured in a week ago against the Rockets, and he's been a solid frontcourt complement to Lou Williams on the Clippers' second unit. That role puts a damper on his ceiling, however, and it might take a Tobias Harris injury to land Harrell on the fantasy radar in shallower formats.
