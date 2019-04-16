Harrell tallied 25 points (9-9 FG, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 135-131 victory over the Warriors.

Harrell was fantastic Monday, hitting all nine of his field-goal attempts, ending with 25 points and 10 rebounds. His efforts from the floor were certainly impressive, however, it was his free-throw shooting down the stretch that stands out. He stepped up and made a pair of clutch free throws with 4 minutes remaining, and then again in the dying seconds. Harrell has had a breakout season and demonstrated his tenacity in this one. With DeMarcus Cousins (quad) likely gone for the rest of the series at least, Harrell could be a significant factor if the Clippers are to push the Warriors.