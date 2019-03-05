Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles in Monday's win
Harrell produced 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-105 victory over the Lakers.
Harrell finished Monday with another double-double, closing out with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The lack of defensive numbers was certainly a little disappointing but owners have to be thrilled with his recent production. He continues to come off the bench behind Ivica Zubac but is clearly the center to own in Los Angeles. Harrell is the 70th ranked player for the season and there is no reason to think he won't maintain similar production moving forward.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Career-high scoring haul in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big offensive night Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Typically efficient effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Grabs double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Puts up 21 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Likely to head to bench•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...