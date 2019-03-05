Harrell produced 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-105 victory over the Lakers.

Harrell finished Monday with another double-double, closing out with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The lack of defensive numbers was certainly a little disappointing but owners have to be thrilled with his recent production. He continues to come off the bench behind Ivica Zubac but is clearly the center to own in Los Angeles. Harrell is the 70th ranked player for the season and there is no reason to think he won't maintain similar production moving forward.