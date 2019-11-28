Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles on big night
Harrell tallied 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 victory over Memphis.
Harrell bounced back after a sub-par effort in his last game, ending with a 24-and-10 double-double. Much like Lou Williams, Harrell continues to defy the odds with his productive play. Both had been viewed as potential candidates for a drop in production with the addition of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. At this point, Harrell is maintaining top-20 value when considering total numbers across the season.
