Harrell totaled 24 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a block across 28 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Knicks on Sunday.

Harrell produced another strong offensive output in Saturday's win, totaling 24 points on an efficient 66.7 percent shooting from the floor. Harrell has been a monster off the Ben h for an up-and-coming Clippers team, averaging 17.7 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 blocks over his last 10 games.