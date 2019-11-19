Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Drops 28 off bench
Harrell finished with 28 points (13-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes Monday against Oklahoma City.
Harell led the way for the Clippers, finishing with his second-best scoring output of the season and providing the crucial difference in a close win. It was Harrell's third double-double of the season as the 25-year-old continues to dominate other teams' second-units. In 14 games this year, he's averaging a career-high 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30.2 minutes.
