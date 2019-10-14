Harrell produced 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 preseason victory over Melbourne United.

Harrell was too much for United big-men to handle, coming away with a game-high 22 points. Harrell is coming off a career-best season and will be looking to build on that momentum. He is likely to come off the bench behind Ivica Zubac once again but typically plays starter caliber minutes on most nights. The arrival of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could impact Harrell's numbers on the offensive end, although he still figures to be a high-energy playerat both ends, worth considering in the later middle rounds.