Harrell compiled 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason loss to the Rockets.

Harrell filled his normal role as the backup center but as expected, saw more court time than starter Ivica Zubac. This is likely to be the case moving forward much as it has been over the past couple of seasons. Harrell has been sliding in drafts due to the upgrade in talent around him. His numbers could take a small hit across the season, however, his playing time is all but assured and he is still worthy of a pick in the middle to late rounds in most formats.