Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficiency through the roof in loss
Harrell totaled 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The energetic third-year forward's efficiency was on another level Sunday, as he squeezed every ounce out of his 20 minutes on the floor. Harrell's spirited play helped ignite a couple of would-be comebacks on the part of the Clippers, but many of his teammates couldn't match his intensity or production. The 24-year-old continues to do the majority of his damage in the paint, which has helped lead to 11 straight games with at least 50.0 percent shooting. His aggressiveness also produced his most visits to the charity stripe since Jan. 17, a key factor in Harrell posting his third 20-point effort of March.
