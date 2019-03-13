Harrell produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Harrell put up another double-double Tuesday, hitting 8 of his 15 shot attempts while also adding three blocked shots. His fantastic season continues and had it not been for the amazing play of Pascal Siakam, would have to be in the conversation for the leagues most improved player. The Clippers are almost assured of a playoff spot and will, therefore, continue to roll Harrell out there on a nightly basis.