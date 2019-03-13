Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficient double-double in loss
Harrell produced 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Harrell put up another double-double Tuesday, hitting 8 of his 15 shot attempts while also adding three blocked shots. His fantastic season continues and had it not been for the amazing play of Pascal Siakam, would have to be in the conversation for the leagues most improved player. The Clippers are almost assured of a playoff spot and will, therefore, continue to roll Harrell out there on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Efficient shooting in blowout•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles in Monday's win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Career-high scoring haul in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big offensive night Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Typically efficient effort off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Grabs double-double off bench•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...