Harrell put up 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 140-115 win over the Celtics.

The Clippers carried a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter, resulting in Harrell and some of the team's other core rotation players seeing their minutes scaled back to some extent. The decline in playing time didn't affect Harrell, who reached the 20-point threshold for the third time in the Clippers' nine games since the All-Star break. He's averaging 17.9 points (on 60.9 percent shooting from the field and 71.1 percent from the free-throw line), 6.0 boards, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 25.9 minutes over that stretch.