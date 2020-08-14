Harrell (self-isolation) will clear his seven-day quarantine period Monday and is eligible to be made available for Game 1 against the Mavericks that same day, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

This is huge news for the Clippers, who should now have both of their Sixth Man of the Year candidates available. Harrell hasn't played in the bubble at all, however, so his conditioning may not be up to his normal standard. Still, we should expect him to play in Game 1, and he's had no issues making an impact in limited action.