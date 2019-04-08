Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Enters starting lineup
Harrell is starting Sunday's game against Golden State.
Harrell will slot into the starting lineup for Ivaca Zubac. Harrell's last start dates back to Feb. 7 against Indiana, although he found success in 29 minutes of action that night (19 points).
