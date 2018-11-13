Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 23 off bench in OT win
Harrell delivered 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 121-116 overtime win over the Warriors on Monday.
It was another signature Harrell performance, one that saw excellent production on a per-minute basis. Harrell's scoring total was second on the night to only that of fellow second-unit denizen Lou Williams, and he's now eclipsed the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 24-year-old continues to offer strong scoring and rebounding numbers in nearly every outing, leading to scoring averages of 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks across 23.3 minutes.
