Harrell posted 25 points (11-13 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 win over the Kings.

Harrell had a solid showing Sunday, as his role of the bench big man has certainly earned him plenty of minutes. His efficiency near the rim makes him a solid option to use when others are resting, and Harrell's motor off the bench allows for double-double production even in a limited span of time.