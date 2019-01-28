Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 25 points off bench
Harrell posted 25 points (11-13 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 122-108 win over the Kings.
Harrell had a solid showing Sunday, as his role of the bench big man has certainly earned him plenty of minutes. His efficiency near the rim makes him a solid option to use when others are resting, and Harrell's motor off the bench allows for double-double production even in a limited span of time.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Puts up 15 in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid in Sunday spot start•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Slated to start at center•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Quieter than usual offensively•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Team-high scoring total off bench•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....