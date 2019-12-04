Play

Harrell finished with 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-12 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.

Harrell dominated the paint against Portland, though his poor free-throw shooting obstructed an even better outing. The fifth-year center's eclipsed 20 points in four of his past six games, upping his season-long scoring average to 19.1 points. Harrell has helped form the premium second unit combo in the league alongside Lou Williams, vaulting both up the fantasy rankings.

More News
Our Latest Stories