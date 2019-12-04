Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 26 in win
Harrell finished with 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-12 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Trail Blazers.
Harrell dominated the paint against Portland, though his poor free-throw shooting obstructed an even better outing. The fifth-year center's eclipsed 20 points in four of his past six games, upping his season-long scoring average to 19.1 points. Harrell has helped form the premium second unit combo in the league alongside Lou Williams, vaulting both up the fantasy rankings.
